Noida authority to operate all parking facilities digitally by December-end

The Noida authority will operate all the car parking facilities in the city, including the multi-level car parking space, through a mobile application (yet to be named) to be launched by the end of December, said officials on Sunday.

The authority wants to ensure transparency, and make the parking process easy for the users. After the app is operational, people will be able to book parking spaces through digital payment, which will save their time, according to the officials.

“We are likely to start operations through the app at all major parking facilities in the city by December-end. We are in the final stage of launching the app. Once the app is operational, parking services will completely become digital and it will help in maintaining transparency,” said SP Singh, deputy general manager of Noida authority, who also heads the Noida traffic cell.

Vehicle parking spaces at sectors 18 and 38A, and Film City, and underground parking facilities at sectors 1, 3 and 5 come under the Noida authority, along with at least 60 parking sites — run by different private contractors — across the city.

Many times, people complain that parking attendants misbehave with them, and overcharge for the space. “When the app is operational, people would not face such issues. They can easily get the service through the app,” said Singh.

The Noida authority will also open an escrow account, connected with the app, so that the collected revenue goes into that account and information about it is being saved from each parking site.

The parking facility at Noida Film City has a capacity of accommodating 1,400 vehicles, and sectors 38A (7,000), 1 (534), 3 (565), and 5 (262). The remaining ones in the city are surface parking facilities.

“The Noida authority keeps talking about transparency and users’ ease, but nothing like that has happened so far. We hope this service starts at the earliest, without a delay... Many private contractors for the service overcharge, and at times their behavior is also not appropriate,” said Kummu Joshi Bhatnagar, a social activist from Noida Sector 77.