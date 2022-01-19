Noida authority to organise camps for mandatory registration of all pets on app

The Noida authority has decided to hold camps for the registration of pets in residential areas of the city, said officials on Tuesday.

The mobile application -- Noida Pet Registration App -- was launched in September 2021. It is mandatory for all residents to register their pets on the app. The registration costs ₹500, and must be renewed every year at the same price. However, the app received a lukewarm response.

The authority officials have appealed to the apartment owners’ associations (AOAs) in the city to make a list of pet owners in their respective housing complexes to facilitate the registration process.

“Since the launch of the application last year, only 156 pets from Noida have been registered on the app, which is a very low count. So, we have decided to hold camps with the help of all the AOAs,” said Husana Praveen, coordinator for the initiative from the Noida authority.

Six representatives from the Noida authority will hold the camp at residential areas, she added.

“At the camp, residents do not need to download the mobile app for registration. The representatives will add the details of the pets on the mobile app and take the registration fee instead. For this process, residents need to submit their ID, photograph, address proof and their pet’s vaccination book,” Praveen said, adding that the pets will also be eligible for free vaccination by the Noida authority on completion of the registration.

According to Rajiva Singh, president of Noida Federation of Apartment Owners’ Association (NOFAA), which comprises over 70 housing complexes as members, “All AOAs have been instructed to make a list of residents who have pets. This will be shared with the officials of the Noida authority. Representatives from the authority will visit a cluster of housing complexes or sectors on a pre-scheduled date and organise a camp to facilitate registration of pets in the respective housing complexes.”

