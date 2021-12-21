Noida authority to revise allotment rules in board meeting, say officials

To correct the wrongs in the costing process and the allotment procedure, as pointed out by the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) audit report, the Noida authority has decided to revise the guidelines before allotting fresh group housing or land to developers and companies.

The authority will approve new guidelines in its upcoming board meeting of which the date is yet to be finalised. The CAG, in its report that was tabled by parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna in the UP assembly on Friday, also recommended Noida’s budget and board meeting decisions should be tabled in the state assembly annually for transparency.

The Noida authority, established by the Uttar Pradesh government on April 17, 1976 under the state’s Industrial Act-1976 as an “autonomous body”, and its board consisting of top bureaucrats of the state government takes all important decisions related to land allotment, land rate fixation, civic work and developmental work among others, said officials.

The authority was made autonomous because the state government had then wanted speedy decisions for the development of this industrial town spread over 20,000 hectares of land between Delhi and Greater Noida. Reacting to CAG’s suggestions, the authority’s chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari said, “The CAG can only suggest and does not have the mandate to direct us on matters. Therefore it is up to the UP government to decide on all matters with regard to the CAG audit report. We will follow the UP government’s directions.”

Meanwhile, the authority has decided to formulate new guidelines to decide the allotment rate according to the prevailing market rate and economic conditions, and also revise the allotment procedures to “correct what needs to be done”. However, the CEO did not explain in detail as to what is to be changed in the allotment rate fixation and allotment process.

“The CAG has also pointed out anomalies in the process and we have also realised the same in land rate fixation and allotment processes. Therefore we are set to make corrections. We will approve a proposal regarding this, and then approve it in the upcoming board meeting,” said Maheshwari.

The CAG, in its report, said that rate fixation or land allotment is “arbitrary” without an integrated policy in place thereby causing financial loss to the state exchequer to the tune of ₹55,000 crore in all departments.

CAG began its audit process 2005 onwards.

“The CAG came to its conclusion only after we provided the required documents, suggestions and support. Now we are already taking corrective measures wherever needed. For example, we roped in a consultant two months ago, who is about to finish putting together the guidelines required to decide the cost of allotting a plot. It will be approved by the board and then implemented. We are doing what is required to fix things as per the law,” said Maheshwari.

The authority currently owns at least seven plots for group housing, all about 5 acres in size, multiple commercial plots and individual residential ones. However it is left with no plots for the industrial department. The authority also needs to allot land for mixed use, returned to it by developers who failed to develop it.

“For new allotment we will follow new guidelines to make sure the authority’s interests are protected properly,” said Maheshwari.