Noida authority to spend 24 crore to develop urban villages

Earlier, villagers demanded development at par with city sectors. Following their demand, the Noida authority sanctioned ₹24 crore to be spent on 33 different projects to be completed by November 2022
Published on May 17, 2022 04:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Noida authority is set to develop villages with a budget of 24 crore. It will repair and construct roads, drains footpaths and green spaces with the allocated fund. Earlier, villagers demanded development at par with city sectors. Following their demand, the Noida authority sanctioned 24 crore to be spent on 33 different projects to be completed by November 2022.

“We need to spend 24 crore during this financial year. We decided to start work on these projects without any delay after the villagers made their demands on urgent basis,” said Rajiv Tyagi, principal general manager of the Noida authority.

The developmental works will be done in villages such as Sadarpur, Barola, Agahpur, Sorkha, Hoshiyarpur, Salarpur, Harola, Nithari, Morna, Atta, Bahlolpur, Chhijarsi, Gijhod, Mamura, Basai, Parthala and Bhangel among others.

Noida is spread across 20,000 hectares of area, having 82 villages and at least 150 different sectors.

