Noida: BJP deploys senior leaders to counter SP-RLD strategy in Jewar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deployed senior leaders in Jewar to counter the Samajwadi Party (SP) –Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance’s strategy of using the King Mihir Bhoj issue during campaigning to unite Gurjar voters in the Jewar assembly segment.

SP-RLD alliance candidate Avtar Singh Bhadana, a Gurjar himself, is taking on incumbent MLA and BJP candidate Dhirendra Singh, who belongs to the Rajput community, in what political experts believe is going to be a tough fight in the constituency.

In September 2021, a row was triggered after the caste name of Gurjar was removed from the plaque beneath the statue of King Mihir Bhoj that was erected at a college in Dadri, about 20km away from Jewar. The 15-foot statue of the ninth-century ruler was unveiled by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on September 22, 2021.

Soon after the event, Gurjars started a series of protests after their caste name was dropped from the plaque. Later, the community formed a group to fight for the inclusion of the caste on the plaque and also decided to vote against BJP in these assembly polls.

Bhadana and his supporters are raising this issue at village meetings to mobilise Gurjar voters in his favour, sources said.

There are at least 50,000 Gurjar voters, of a total around 3.2 lakh (320,000) voters in Jewar. The Rajput community has about 70,000 voters and the BJP is anticipating a tough fight from the SP-RLD candidate. Bhadana supporters, meanwhile, are also banking on 20,000 Muslim voters and the 24,000 Jat voters to win the seat.

To counter this crisis and win over Gurjar voters, the BJP has deployed two senior leaders-- Member of Parliament for Rajya Sabha Surendra Nagar and UP transport minister Ashok Kataria--to reach out to those who are upset with the BJP regarding the King Mihir Bhoj issue.

According to party workers, BJP has asked the two leaders, both Gurjars with considerable influence over the community, to visit Gurjar-dominated villages in all constituencies, including Jewar. Nagar, who is also vice-president of UP’s BJP unit, visited many Gurjar-dominated villages last week , including Bironda, Murshadpur and Sikandrabad, to appeal to people to vote for Dhirendra Singh in Jewar.

“We are telling people that this election is not to elect an MLA or chief minister, but to work together to make UP the most prosperous state of the country. The BJP government has worked for all communities without dividing people on caste or religious lines like other parties. We are telling people why they need to join hands and vote for the betterment of the state. The Opposition’s effort to divide people on petty or caste issues will not work,” said Nagar, who is in charge of “effective voter communication” in all western UP seats, including Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr and Meerut.

The BJP has also asked Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gurjar, union minister for state for heavy industries, to hold small meetings and influence Gurjar voters, party workers said.

Meanwhile, Avtar Singh Bhadana said the BJP’s effort will not work because people are “fed up with the party”.

“The BJP has not worked for the people and divided people on the lines of caste and religion. People will teach them a lesson in this election no matter what they do now,” said Bhadana.

Political experts say the contest in Jewar is a direct fight between the BJP and the SP-RLD combine.

“There is a direct contest between BJP and SP-RLD in Jewar, and other candidates from Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party are fighting for third position. Now it is to be seen whether people will vote above caste lines,” said Bipin Sharma, a political analyst and senior journalist.

