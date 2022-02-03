Noida: BJP woos Purvanchal voters with star power

Eyeing the Purvanchal votes in the Noida constituency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has brought out its big guns--celebrity party leaders from the Bhojpuri film industry--to campaign in the city. BJP member of Parliament (MP) from north-east Delhi and popular Bhojpuri singer Manoj Tiwari, campaigned in Noida on Wednesday while Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, also a renowned Bhojpuri artiste, visited the constituency on Sunday.

Interestingly, these are the only two senior BJP leaders to have campaigned in Noida constituency so far. Though most of Noida comprises a population that resides in high-rises, both leaders visited villages and slum colonies of older sectors, which are mostly inhabited by migrant workers from Purvanchal (a region comprising districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand) who work in the industrial units of Noida. The Bhojpuri film industry is very popular among Purvanchal residents.

According to party estimates, there are about 70,000 Purvanchal voters in Noida, who traditionally vote for the BJP. However, party workers say there are several voters who could swing towards other parties as well, and in such cases, reassurances from popular leaders wouldn’t go amiss.

“Kishan and Tiwari are both senior leaders and quite popular among the masses. The party is fortunate to have such charismatic leaders. Noida is primarily an urban constituency, and we have always had a stronghold here. However, we also want the rural population and migrant workers to know that we will continue to work for them,” said Manoj Gupta, BJP’s Noida president.

On Wednesday, Tiwari held a door-to-door campaign in slum colonies of sectors 16, 17 8, 9 and 10, Mamura near Sector 66, and sectors 71 and 82. On Sunday, Kishan visited Chotpur village in Sector 63, Jalpura in Ecotech 3, Salarpur and Sadarpur colony.

All these areas are densely populated with migrant workers from Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, migrant workers have settled in rented accommodation in these villages. While most of them have Aadhaar cards on their permanent addresses back home, they are registered as voters in Noida.

Sitting MLA and BJP candidate Pankaj Singh, said, “Every single vote is important for us. We plan to work for every single citizen of Noida who has come from any part of the country and made the city its home.”

Manoj Tiwari said, “Our government’s prime focus is the development of every person in the society. In the last five years, the Yogi government has achieved and delivered everything that we have committed, and we will continue do so.”

Political experts said leaders like Kishan and Tiwari are star attractions not just for lower socio-economic groups, but also several high-rise residents from Purvanchal.

“There is a huge population of migrant workers from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh in Noida. However, even residents who live in high-rises are not originally from Noida--they have roots in Purvanchal and have shifted here. For them, leaders like Kishan and Tiwari are stars from back home, who speak their language, and have made it to senior political positions,” said Dr Bhawna Sharma, assistant professor (political science), Amity University.

She added that of all parties, BJP is known to hold big campaigns and bring in all resources to win important seats. “Early estimates show that Noida is a winning seat for BJP. Uttar Pradesh is important for the party and it seems that they don’t want to leave any stone unturned in retaining power,” she said.