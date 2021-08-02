Noida black money case: Cops get custody of mastermind, more gold recovered

Noida police on Monday said they got custody of the alleged mastermind behind the theft of nearly 40kg gold from a flat in Greater Noida last year, the accidental discovery of which led police to believe that they had stumbled upon a black money racket.

Police identified the mastermind by a single name as Gopal from Ghaziabad who surrendered before a Delhi court on July 10 following which the Noida police got a two-day custody on Saturday.

“We got the custody extended till 5pm Monday and based on information we could gather from questioning him, managed to recover a 1kg gold bar from his home in Ghaziabad,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay SIngh.

Police said the case was first discovered after two gold bars were recovered on June 11 from two suspects - Rajan Bhati and Arun alias Chatri - following a tip. Their questioning led to the arrest of four more suspects - Ajay Singh, Neeraj, Anil and Bittu Sharma. In total, police recovered nearly 13kg of gold from them and ₹57 lakh. Further investigations led police to a flat in Greater Noida owned by senior advocate Kislay Pandey and that the gang had stolen the items from there in August last year. But police records had no complaint reported in this regard leading police to believe that they may have discovered contraband.

The Panday family has vehemently denied any connection with the gold.

Police said Pandey had extortion cases against him filed in Gurugram and Delhi. They said that on June 26, they arrested a man named Sunny from whom they recovered more gold and property documents that purportedly belonged to Panday. Panday moved the high court stating that these had been planted by the police.

Last month, the investigation was transferred from the Noida Sector 39 police to the Sector 20 police to allay any “apprehensions of bias”.

Police said Monday’s search of Gopal’s home also threw up recently purchased property in Loni worth ₹65 lakh. Police believe there is more gold to be discovered from the theft and they were questioning Gopal for it.

“Gopal told us that he got to know of the flat and its valuables from Panday’s driver Pradeep who was arrested earlier. He has also suggested the involvement of one of Panday’s friends whose role will also be investigated,” said Singh, adding that they are yet to clearly establish the origins of the gold.

Two more suspects, who had been involved in the heist, are still at large and efforts are underway to nab them, said police.

Noida police had also sent a notice to Panday on June 20 to join the investigation which they claim remains unanswered even now. “We are now consulting with our legal teams to take direct action against Panday,” said a senior police officer.

Police believe the net worth of the stolen goods could be to the tune of ₹40 crore that the suspects may have distributed among themselves after the crime.