Noida cops on high alert ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr festivities

Over 3,000 police personnel will be deployed across Gautam Budh Nagar district ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations on Tuesday. Police personnel will remain on high alert at sensitive areas across the district and drone cameras will also be used for surveillance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police (law and order), Gautam Budh Nagar, there are at least six sensitive areas across the district where heavy police deployment will be ensured in order to prevent any untoward incident.

“These areas include Sector 5 adjoining the Jama Masjid in Noida and Jarcha village in Dadri. Traffic arrangements have also been planned at the time of offering Eid prayers. Each zone in the district has one drone camera each and they will be used to keep a close vigil,” JCP Kumar added.

Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate is divided into three zones — Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida.

Kumar said that police teams are also monitoring the social media in order to keep a check on rumour-mongering.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Every police station has a team of personnel scrutinising social media for any misinformed posts. Rumour-mongers will be dealt with strictly,” JCP Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the police booked two people for using Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s picture for posters of a religious event without permission on Monday. The police also found that the event, which was being propagated through the posters, was planned without permission.

According to the police, posters publicising about a religious event to be held on May 3 at Mangatram farms in Duriyai village under Badalpur police station jurisdiction were being circulated on social media. The posters also displayed a picture of the chief minister.

“Taking cognisance of the social media posts, the organiser of the event — Praveen Chaudhary and owner of the venue Rajkumar Chaudhary — were booked under Section 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and sent to judicial custody. The event has also been cancelled as no permission was sought for it,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON