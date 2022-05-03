Noida cops on high alert ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr festivities
Over 3,000 police personnel will be deployed across Gautam Budh Nagar district ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations on Tuesday. Police personnel will remain on high alert at sensitive areas across the district and drone cameras will also be used for surveillance.
According to Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police (law and order), Gautam Budh Nagar, there are at least six sensitive areas across the district where heavy police deployment will be ensured in order to prevent any untoward incident.
“These areas include Sector 5 adjoining the Jama Masjid in Noida and Jarcha village in Dadri. Traffic arrangements have also been planned at the time of offering Eid prayers. Each zone in the district has one drone camera each and they will be used to keep a close vigil,” JCP Kumar added.
Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate is divided into three zones — Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida.
Kumar said that police teams are also monitoring the social media in order to keep a check on rumour-mongering.
“Every police station has a team of personnel scrutinising social media for any misinformed posts. Rumour-mongers will be dealt with strictly,” JCP Kumar said.
Meanwhile, the police booked two people for using Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s picture for posters of a religious event without permission on Monday. The police also found that the event, which was being propagated through the posters, was planned without permission.
According to the police, posters publicising about a religious event to be held on May 3 at Mangatram farms in Duriyai village under Badalpur police station jurisdiction were being circulated on social media. The posters also displayed a picture of the chief minister.
“Taking cognisance of the social media posts, the organiser of the event — Praveen Chaudhary and owner of the venue Rajkumar Chaudhary — were booked under Section 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and sent to judicial custody. The event has also been cancelled as no permission was sought for it,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida
-
ITMS trial run underway to streamline traffic in Noida
The Noida authority has installed high-definition cameras, laid wires, censors and other equipment on 35 key traffic junctions under intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) with an aim to better traffic movement and address congestion issues. There are 84 traffic junctions in Noida. It started trial runs on 20 traffic intersections on Monday from its control room located in Sector 94.
-
Gautam Budh Nagar records 66 fresh Covid-19 cases
Gautam Budh Nagar recorded 66 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest count so far since daily cases in the district crossed the 100-mark about 15 days ago. The district has an active caseload of 701, officials said. According to data from the health department, the third wave of the pandemic started receding in February, and the number of daily cases fell to single digits in March.
-
Punjab: All steps being taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply, says minister
Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh on Monday said that all measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers in the state. Singh, who visited the Rajpura Thermal Power Plant, also said that the state power utility, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, is geared up to meet the increased demand for electricity during the coming paddy sowing season. The paddy sowing season in Punjab starts in June.
-
Ludhiana cops go all out to shed extra kilos
Taking the challenge set by commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on losing extra weight seriously, the police personnel have started sweating out to shed extra kilos by walking, playing volleyball, doing yoga and stretching. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic 2) Karnail Singh said due to odd duty hours, the police personnel merely find time to do exercise or yoga due to which they face physical problems, including obesity, diabetes and stress.
-
Solid waste: ₹35-crore fine slapped on urban local bodies in Punjab
While the municipal corporations (MCs) of Amritsar and Ludhiana, with population above 10 lakh each, have been directed to pay ₹2.2 crore each, the Jalandhar MC has to pay a penalty of ₹1.1 crore for violating the rules and failing to deal with legacy waste. There are 163 ULBs in the state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics