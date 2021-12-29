Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida crime: Advocate, 3 others booked for allegedly raping a Ballabhgarh woman
noida news

Noida crime: Advocate, 3 others booked for allegedly raping a Ballabhgarh woman

Four people, including an advocate, have been booked for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman in Noida Sector 2, police said on Tuesday
Police are yet to identify the suspects, said officials. (Photo for representation / HT)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 01:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Four people, including an advocate, have been booked for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman in Noida Sector 2, police said on Tuesday.

A case was registered against the four suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376D (gang rape) at the Ballabhgarh police station in the matter, which took place three months ago, and was later transferred from the Ballabhgarh police station in Haryana to the Sector 20 police in Noida on Tuesday, police said.

Manoj Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 20 police station, said that the victim is a resident of Ballabhgarh. “The victim, in the FIR, alleged that her husband was arrested from Noida in connection with a murder case in October. She came to Noida and got in touch with a lawyer to get a bail for her husband... The woman alleged that the lawyer took her to his office in Sector 2 for documentation, and he and three of his accomplices raped the woman there,” Kumar said.

The woman later returned to Haryana, and filed a complaint at the local police station recently.

“The Ballabgarh police transferred the case to the Noida Sector 20 police. We are yet to identify the suspects. We will call the woman for interrogation and an investigation is underway,” said Kumar.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs South Africa Live Score
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Ratan Tata
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP