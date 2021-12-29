Noida crime: Advocate, 3 others booked for allegedly raping a Ballabhgarh woman

Four people, including an advocate, have been booked for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman in Noida Sector 2, police said on Tuesday.

A case was registered against the four suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376D (gang rape) at the Ballabhgarh police station in the matter, which took place three months ago, and was later transferred from the Ballabhgarh police station in Haryana to the Sector 20 police in Noida on Tuesday, police said.

Manoj Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 20 police station, said that the victim is a resident of Ballabhgarh. “The victim, in the FIR, alleged that her husband was arrested from Noida in connection with a murder case in October. She came to Noida and got in touch with a lawyer to get a bail for her husband... The woman alleged that the lawyer took her to his office in Sector 2 for documentation, and he and three of his accomplices raped the woman there,” Kumar said.

The woman later returned to Haryana, and filed a complaint at the local police station recently.

“The Ballabgarh police transferred the case to the Noida Sector 20 police. We are yet to identify the suspects. We will call the woman for interrogation and an investigation is underway,” said Kumar.