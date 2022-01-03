Noida crosses 100-mark of Covid cases reported in a day, 1st time since May 2021

Noida: With 117 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Noida on Sunday, the daily infection caseload in the city crossed the 100-mark for the first time since the last week of May 2021, said officials of the district health department.

The active Covid cases in Gautam Budh Nagar now stand at 335, they added.

The caseload in Gautam Budh Nagar nearly doubled within a day, as the total infections reached 178 -- 117 cases reported on Sunday and 61 cases on Saturday. Cases reported in the first two days of January 2022 are already two-thirds of the total cases (261) reported in December 2021.

The Covid-positive patients include three male travellers -- one each from the United Kingdom (UK), Singapore and Russia. Nearly 15 travellers have been identified in the district, however, no confirmed case of the new coronavirus variant ‘Omicron’ has been reported yet.

Two inmates from the Luksar Jail in Noida are also among those who tested positive for the virus on Sunday. One of them is lodged in the jail, and another person was tested before being lodged in the prison. Both the inmates have been admitted at the Noida Covid hospital.

According to the health officials, 10 patients are in institutional care and 325 others are in home isolation. Those in hospital include one inmate from the Luksar Jail, another one under trial, three international travellers, one pregnant woman, and four other people were identified during random sampling.

“The inmate was taken to the jail on December 26, 2021, and his rapid antigen test had come negative. His RT-PCR test was conducted on December 30 last year, and his report came positive on January 1 this year. He has been admitted to the hospital and his contacts in the jail are being tested. All the patients have mild symptoms and are not on any kind of support,” said Dr Tritya Saxena, medical superintendent of Noida Covid hospital.

Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer (CMO), said, “We have increased the Covid testing and tracking in the district, and have prepared a database of the available hospital beds, which can be used in the time of need. As of now, Noida Covid Hospital and Kailash Hospital in Noida are notified for treating coronavirus patients. We will increase the numbers of beds and hospitals according to the requirements. 99% of the patients are asymptomatic.”

The Covid patients in institutional care need to be isolated mandatorily according to the government norms, but none of them needed oxygen or any other medication yet, said the officials.

The district has increased Covid testing to nearly 4,000 per day as the positivity rate increased to 3%, from a total 65,000 tests (approximately 2,097 per day) in December 2021 when the positivity rate was less than 1%.

