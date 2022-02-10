Noida: Dadri’s BSP candidate hands over affidavit of promises to residents

The Bahujan Samaj Party candidate from Dadri assembly seat, Manveer Bhati, on Wednesday handed over an affidavit to the residents of Greater Noida West, promising to fulfil their demands if he wins the elections.

One of the major demands of voters in this area is the resolution of homebuyers’ issues, which include delays in registration and possession of flats.

On January 26, Congress candidate Deepak Bhati had also given a similar affidavit to the residents.

The Noida Extension Flat Owner’s Welfare Association (NEFOWA) that comprises troubled homebuyers as well as residents of Greater Noida West, had demanded that the Dadri candidates should hand over a list of their promises on an affidavit so that later they can be held accountable for it.

According to NEFOWA, there are at least 100,000 homebuyers in Greater Noida West who are either awaiting possession or registration of their flats.

“We have been suffering for years now. Whenever an election is held, the candidates promise to fulfil our demands but forget about their promises once they are voted to power. Hence, this time, we demanded from all party candidates in Dadri that they should mention their promises in writing on a stamp paper and give the affidavit to us,” said Abhishek Kumar, president of NEFOWA.

Manveer Bhati has become the second such candidate after Deepak Bhati to comply with the residents’ demand for an affidavit.

The affidavit handed over by him says, “I promise to fulfil the following demands of homebuyers if I get elected from the Dadri assembly constituency. These include resolution of flat registry issues, possession of flats and the electricity and maintenance cost disputes, among others.”

According to the affidavit, the BSP candidate will also ensure the “construction of Chhath Ghat, Kali Badi temple, and spaces for religious events” in Dadri.

Manveer Bhati said that the residents of the region have suffered for a long time and need a leader that can raise their voice. “During campaigning across Dadri, I have heard the concerns and demands of residents closely. Be it the homebuyers’ issues or the poor education and health infrastructure, the residents feel cheated here. Hence, I have given them an affidavit, as per their demand, to assure them of my intentions and agendas,” said Bhati.

