Noida dumping yard fire partially controlled

The massive fire that broke out at the horticulture department dumping ground in Noida Sector 32 was partially controlled on Thursday, but the thick smoke billowing out of the green waste is still a major concern for firefighters and residents in the neighbourhood. Firefighters try to extinguish the blaze on Thursday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT photo)

The Noida authority said that nearly 400 waters tankers have been used since the fire broke out. They are using water from the Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) in Sector 54 and 50.

On Thursday around 2 pm, six fire brigades, four water tankers, and three JCBs were pressed into service to control the fire. With the help of JCBs, firefighters are clearing the heap of green waste after sprinkling water. Due to the 30 to 40-feet-long heap of trash, the fire was hard to control, and the thick smoke is an additional hurdle in the fire operation, officials said.

The fire officers have been working in rotational shifts since Wednesday afternoon. “We are working in shifts as the thick smoke is an extra layer of challenge to the already hazardous situation. We have managed to control the upper surface of the debris, but deep down it is still raging and creating dense fumes. We believe we will completely extinguish the fire after two to three more days of effort,” said Jitendra Kumar, fire officer, Ecotech 1.

A firefighter said on condition of anonymity, “The smoke is slowing down our efforts. After working for more than 10 hours, every time I breathe, it feels like a burning sensation in my throat and lungs.”

The Sector 35 road, and sector 32 to 39, 41, and 59 are filled with dense smoke, which has lowered visibility. Ramesh Kumar, who was passing by on his two-wheeler, said, “I have never seen so much smoke. I decided to take an alternative route to avoid it as I have some health issues.”

Prakhar Singh, a resident of Sector 35, said, “I have closed my house windows since the fire broke out. But the smell of burned green waste is extremely irritating, and it feels like something is stuck in my throat.”

“Since Wednesday, nearly 400 water tankers have been used to control the fire. We have also deployed eight JCBs to clear the debris, but due to gusty winds, the fire spread all over the area despite multiple key measures to prevent it,” said Anand Mohan Singh, director of the horticulture department of the Noida authority.

“We have divided the dumping yard into 10 zones and dumped the green waste at a distance. As the fire department asked us to set up a permanent tank in case of emergency, we made it. But due to the wind, burned debris passes from one heap to another, which reignites the blaze,” he added.

There are three dumping yards in Noida, in Sectors 32, 113, and 150, where all the private contractors and the horticulture department dump the green waste collected during the winter.

According to the Noida authority, the dumping yard is commercial land with an area of 454,000 square metres in Sectors 32 and 25A, close to the elevated road, which runs parallel under the Maharaja Agrasen Marg. There are residential and commercial areas near the land. Logix Mall is located at the corner of the dumping yard, while Sectors 35, 31, and 36 are located on both sides.

The Noida authority has been unable to sell the land. “Around three months back we launched a scheme to sell the land by making 10 plots for commercial use but no one approached us. It is hard to ascertain why no buyer came, but it is definite that a ‘big player’ will acquire it because the land is too costly due to location and area.” said Ashok Kumar Sharma, officer on special duty (commercial), Noida authority.

The horticulture department said that they are now planning to compress or close the dumping yard with tin sheds to keep out trespassers and the tender process is underway to shift the green waste.