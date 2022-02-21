Noida: Ex-IPS officer demands CBI probe into I-T search operations at his home

Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer RN Singh on Sunday “demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the five-day search operations conducted at his Noida Sector 50 house by the Income Tax (IT) department from January 29, for a survey on a vault facility run by him”.

“We request the government to launch a CBI probe into the search the income tax department conducted at my house, and the way they maligned the reputation of my family by leaking our pictures and other information to the media. My family members were mentally tortured. The officials misbehaved with them for three days. Officials of the Income Tax department took away their cellphones and treated them like criminals. I demand justice from the government,” said RN Singh, a former IPS officer, from the 1983 batch.

The IT department, which had recovered ₹5.75 crore cash from some of the lockers during the survey, said that the search is underway and it will submit the final report for the same soon.

With an aim to provide a private safe vault facility to the people, Singh started ‘Manasam Noida Vault’ five years ago after he retired from the service.

“We have been running this facility according to the banking rules. We have been providing the customers with adequate security cover, and also been paying goods and services tax (GST) and other taxes to the government. As per the Reserve Bank of India guidelines, a licence is not required for a vault facility... so we started the facility. People opened vaults here trusting us,” said Singh, adding that the cash recovered by the IT belongs to recovery agents of a cigarette company, and other businessmen.

There are 641 vaults in the facility, out of which 17 were allotted to customers and two were owned by the Singh family.

“The Income Tax department did not find anything from the remaining 622 vaults in the facility as those have been empty. Four vault owners did not turn up during the IT search, so the officials broke those lockers and recovered cash from inside. Just like in banks, only the owners manage their individual lockers and we have nothing to do with that... We are running a vault facility as per the rules, so why is my reputation being tarnished and the privacy of my family being breached during this search?” asked Singh.

HT contacted several senior IT officials who have been involved in the search operations. “We have not leaked any information or spoken to the media about this case at all, as we never not talk about ongoing investigations. We cannot share any information related to this search until it is completed,” said an IT department official, requesting anonymity.

