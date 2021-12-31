Noida: Farmers to continue protest against authority if all demands not met

The agitation of the farmers, who have been protesting against the Noida authority to press their demands for better compensation and additional benefits in lieu of the land they have given for development, entered the 121st day on Thursday, with farmers reiterating that they will not call off their agitation till all their demands are met.

Top officials are having detailed discussions with the farmers to pursue them to end the agitation, which has disrupted work at the authority’s main administrative building in Noida’s Sector 6, the spot where the farmers have stayed put since September 1 to compel the authority to accept their demands.

A series of discussions ensued between the officials of the Noida authority and the farmers from Thursday morning to evening. The authority agreed on some of the demands but refused proposals, such as hiked compensation and residential plots in addition to what the farmers have already been given.

Farmers have demanded 64% more compensation for their land, settlement of Abadi land, residential plots, unregulated development of buildings in villages, leaseback of land to farmers among other issues.

“So far, the authority has not accepted all our demands. If they do not accept all our demands, we will not end our agitation and continue to protest come what may,” said Sukhbir Yadav, founder president of Bharatiya Kisan Parishad who is leading the protest.

Farmers from 80 villages are extending their support to the agitation and attending the protest in large numbers.

At least 12 farmers have launched a fast unto death at the Sector 6 protest ground and have refused to end the fast till all the issues are resolved.

“The authority should accept all demands because most of the farmers in 80 villages, who gave their land for development of the city, are in a serious economic crisis because. Their means of livelihood are limited with the authority not giving us plots and not settling the Abadi issue,” said Rinku Chauhan, a farmer from Nagli Wazidpur.

The authority is ready to settle the Abadi issue as per the demands of the farmers, letting farmers build houses as per their needs without building regulations but are not agreeing to the demand of additional compensation.

“Our negotiations are in the final stage and we hope the protest will end tomorrow (Friday),” said Praveen Mishra, additional CEO of the Noida authority.