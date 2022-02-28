Noida: Five U-turns to make DND to Sector 12/22 route signal-free

The traffic cell of the Noida authority has begun work to make the DND flyway-Sector 12/22 route signal-free. The route witnesses major traffic congestion during the peak hours and the move is expected to bring relief to thousands of commuters.

Officials said that U-turns will be made at five locations along the route and the entire work will be completed by August.

“The work for a U-turn in front of the petrol pump located in Sector 21A has already begun and will be completed by the end of this week. In addition to this, U-turns will be made at five more intersections where currently traffic signals are located,” said SP Singh, deputy general manager (traffic cell) of the Noida authority.

Officials added that the decision to make this ever-busy route signal free was taken a couple of years ago. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it took more time to complete the tender process.

Apart from the U-turn at the Sector 21A petrol pump, work for another U-turn near a two-wheeler showroom in Sector-10 will also begin from this week. Apart from these, U-turns will also be made in Sector-4 (near the HDFC Bank), near a police post in Sector-20 and near the Government Inter College in Sector-12.

“The intersections at Sector-3 near the T-Series office, Sector-19 near the BSNL office and at Sector-12’s Chaura village will be completely closed after all the U-turns are completed,” added Singh.

The road from the Spice Mall at Sector-25A to Sector-11 Jhundpura will also be closed. Officials said that the entire project will cost around ₹6 crore.

“The greenery on the central verge where these U-turns are being constructed will be removed. The plants and shrubs will be transplanted in different locations,” said Singh.

Commuters said that the route is chock-a-block with traffic, especially during peak office hours. “Making the route signal free will be a boon for regular commuters as this is the main road for entering Noida from Delhi. Once the work is completed, it will cut the travel time of commuters by at least 15 to 20 minutes,” said Amit Gupta, a member of the Noida traffic volunteers’ group.

