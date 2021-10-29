Noida gets e-rickshaws at four metro stations for last mile connectivity

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and ETO Motors launched e-rickshaw services for last mile connectivity at Noida’s Electronic City metro station on Friday .

In the first phase, 25 e-rickshaws will be made available at the metro stations of Noida Electronic City, Noida City Centre, Sector 62 and Sector 34 for commuting to neighbouring areas. The shared e-rickshaw will also help people in navigating to Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram, said officials.

Mangu Singh, managing director of DMRC, launched a fleet of e-rickshaws from Noida Electronic City metro station on Friday. “Along with providing metro rail connectivity to the people of Delhi-NCR, we aim to address the last mile connectivity challenges faced by commuters by providing clean, safe and shared services. This would play a major role in contributing towards a safe travel experience,” said Singh. These e-rickshaws will ply from 6am to 11pm daily from the four metro stations.

N K Rawal, managing director of ETO Motors, said his company has a tie-up with the DMRC and similar e-rickshaw services are in place in Delhi. “We received good response at Delhi’s metro stations in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Sukhdev Vihar and hence we launched this service in Noida. These GPS enabled e-rickshaws are specially designed with a covered cabin and full front windscreen to provide last mile connectivity within an area of four to five kilometres around metro stations,” he said.

The fares have been kept nominal at ₹10 for first two kilometres and ₹5 for every kilometre after the first two kilometres. The commuters can also book vehicles through the ETO app and pay in cash or through e-wallets for their rides. Charging stations have been put in place at the Electronic City Metro Station.

Rawal said the company has also hired 10 women drivers in order to support women empowerment. Suman (28), a woman e-rickshaw driver, said an NGO had provided her training for driving heavy vehicles in Delhi. “I worked in Delhi for few years. Recently, someone informed me about the e-rickshaw driver’s job in Noida. I am happy to have been selected for driving the e-rickshaws here,” said Suman, who lives in Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar.

The DMRC and ETO Motors plan to launch 1000 e-rickshaws and e-autos in Delhi-NCR by March 2022.