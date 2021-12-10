Noida health department reviews status of oxygen supply in hospitals

The district health department is reviewing the oxygen supply in city hospitals as a precautionary measure in case there is a rise in Covid-19 cases in the coming months.

The 11 new oxygen plants at government hospitals have been made functional while nine of the units at private hospitals are also ready.

Health officials said while all private hospitals with over 50 beds have been asked to install oxygen plants, it cannot be made mandatory for them. The department is now checking and preparing a list of private hospitals who have recently upgraded their oxygen supply.

“For now, the oxygen plants in the district are adequate. While we didn’t have any functional oxygen plants till a few months ago, we have 11 such units now. We have more oxygen concentrators than what we can store,” said Dr Shweta Khurana, nodal officer for handling oxygen supply.

The district has over 1,500 oxygen cylinders of various types and varying capacity for all government hospitals and over 50 concentrators for the community health centres and primary health care facilities.

Dr Khurana added a two-day training was also organised on December 8 and 9 for all officials, who will be handling oxygen supply in any form. The 10-hour-long sessions covered various aspects such as refilling, operation and modulation as per demand.

Meanwhile, the Noida Covid hospital in Sector 39 is set to get a new liquid medical oxygen (LMO) storage facility with a capacity of one tonne oxygen in a week. At least, four such storage units are already available in the district at Government Institute of Medical Sciences and Sharda hospital in Greater Noida, Child PGI in Noida’s Sector 30 and ESIC hospital in Sector 62.

“All the oxygen storage units will be prepared and kept ready. We will get them filled if the demand increases. This is because oxygen evaporates quickly and some amount of the gas is lost every day,” added Dr Khurana.

The LMO production units are available in Ghaziabad and Faridabad.