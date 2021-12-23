Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Noida: Homebuyers demand action after CAG audit report flags irregularities

Homebuyers in Noida are now demanding the state government to take appropriate action against the officials of the Noida authority and others concerned after the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) audit report on land acquisition found that there were 'irregularities' in the allotment of land for residential, industrial and commercial purposes in Noida from 2005 onwards, that cost the state exchequer a loss of ₹55,000
According to residents, there are at least 50,000 homebuyers, who are unable to execute the registry of their flats even after clearing the payment . (Representative photo/HT)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 12:37 AM IST
ByVinod Rajput

Homebuyers in Noida are now demanding the state government to take appropriate action against the officials of the Noida authority and others concerned after the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) audit report on land acquisition found that there were ‘irregularities’ in the allotment of land for residential, industrial and commercial purposes in Noida from 2005 onwards, that cost the state exchequer a loss of 55,000.

“We have sent a letter to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and CEO of the Noida authority Ritu Maheshwari, among other top officials, demanding a follow up action...If no action is taken, then what is the need of the CAG audit? The CAG audit has not brought any positive results for the homebuyers, who have been suffering for past one decade. We demand that action be taken against the officials involved and also the issues plaguing investors and homebuyers be resolved,” said Abhishek Kumar, president of Noida Extension Flat Owners’ Welfare Association.

According to residents, there are at least 50,000 homebuyers, who are unable to execute the registry of their flats even after clearing the payment due to the CAG audit.

“The UP government got the CAG audit done to solve the long standing issues. Now that the CAG audit is done, the state government and the Noida authority should work together to solve the issues being faced by the homebuyers,” said Manish Kumar, vice-president of the association.

CEO Maheshwari said, “The state government will look into the issues flagged by the CAG in its audit report and then take an appropriate decision. We will follow the directions issued to us in this regard.”

State industry minister Satish Mahana said, “The UP government will study the CAG report and issue directions in this regard at the earliest.”

