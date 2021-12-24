Noida logs 11 new Covid-19 cases, highest single day tally since July

Gautam Budh Nagar recorded 11 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the highest in a single-day so far this month, taking the tally of cases reported this month to 76, of which 41 are active cases. The district has not recorded fresh cases in a day in double digits in over five months since July 6, when it reported 13 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Of the 11 cases, while 10 of them were added to the state’s official tally of Covid cases on Thursday, the test report of one more patient arrived after 3pm and will be added in the next day’s tally.

The patient, whose Covid-19 test report arrived after 3pm, is 25-year-old woman, who returned from Switzerland on December 12. She was tested nine days later on December 21, and her test report confirmed that she was infected by Covid-19.

According to health officials, the woman is asymptomatic but has been in isolation at the Noida Covid Hospital in Sector 39. Her samples have been sent for genome sequencing to King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.

The rest of the patients include a couple who returned from Goa, four members of a family who attended a wedding, two contacts of previously infected Covid-19 patients and one who tested positive during random sampling.

A paediatrician from the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health in Noida is among the 11 Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday. Though he is asymptomatic, his contacts, including hospital staff, are being tested. Of the 41 active cases, four are in hospitals while the remaining 37 patients are in home isolation.

“We have alerted government and private hospitals and have asked them to get all healthcare workers fully vaccinated at the earliest. We have also asked them to continue testing their employees on priority,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer.

All private hospitals have been told to provide a list of employees who are not fully vaccinated by next week.

The health department has also notified Kailash Hospital in Noida as a Covid facility, apart from the Noida Covid Hospital in Sector 39. Officials said while most Covid patients who need institutional treatment are now admitted at the Noida Covid hospital, some insist on staying in a private facility.

“Hence, we allowed Kailash hospital to treat Covid patients after informing us... If the number and severity of cases increase, we will include more hospitals for Covid treatment as and when needed,” said Dr Sharma.

So far, the district has received a list of 8,534 international travellers, who have arrived in Noida since mid November. Of these, 1,862 travellers have come from ‘at risk’ nations, 508 of whom have been tested by the district authorities for Covid. While the preliminary test is done at the airport, these travellers are contacted by the health department and tested after eight days of their travel date.