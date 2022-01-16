Noida: Man arrested for snatching mobile phones of morning walkers

A 25-year-old man was arrested for his allegedly snatching mobile phones of morning walkers in Noida. Police identified the suspect as Pintu alias Nevla, a resident of Mayur Vihar area in Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida), said the suspect was involved in around 18 cases of snatching in Noida.

“On Saturday morning, the police team was carrying out routine checking near the transport department office in Noida’s Sector 32. The police spotted the suspect on a motorcycle without a number plate at 9:30am. The police signalled him to stop for checking but he opened fire and tried to escape,” he said.

The police team chased the suspect and managed to catch hold of him. “The police also opened fire, in which he received a bullet injury in his right leg. The suspect was rushed to the district hospital for primary treatment,” said Singh.

During interrogation, the suspect revealed he used to snatch mobile phones of people on morning walk. “In most of the cases, he used a stolen motorcycle without a number plate to escape surveillance. He was also wanted in some cases of vehicle theft in Noida,” said the officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A countrymade gun, a stolen motorcycle and two mobile phones have been recovered from the suspect, who was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.