Noida: Man booked for rape threat to minor on social media

A man was booked in Noida for threatening to rape a 16-year-old student of Class 11 on social media. The police have registered a case against the suspect and launched an investigation.

The student’s mother, an advocate, filed the complaint in this regard. “On November 23, 2021, my daughter posted some photos on her social media account. On November 25, she found that a man threatened to rape her in the comment section,” she said.

The student blocked the user and informed her mother about the matter. “The suspect started messaging her from multiple IDs. We then filed a complaint in the cyber cell,” she said.

In the complaint she added, “I am a single mother and an advocate. My daughter and I live in an all-woman household, and in light of such threats against my daughter, I am extremely scared and apprehensive about her safety,” she said.

The advocate said that she later found that the same suspect had threatened to rape and assault other children on social media in the past.

The cyber cell investigated the matter and asked the Sector 49 police to register an FIR on Wednesday. Vinod Kumar, SHO Sector 49 police station, said that a case has been registered against the suspect under Section 66C and 67A of IT Act. “We have launched an investigation into the matter,” he said.