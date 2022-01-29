Noida: Man flees with SUV on pretext of test drive, arrested

A-30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday evening for allegedly fleeing with an SUV 500 on the pretext of a test drive in Noida Phase 2.

The complainant, Sachin Tyagi (42), is a resident of Noida’s Sector 82 and works as a clerk in a college in Bhangel village.

Tyagi said last week, he placed an ad on an online platform to sell his SUV. “On January 25, the suspect contacted me on phone and showed interest in buying my SUV. He asked for a test drive. I agreed and called him to Bhangel on Tuesday,” he said.

Tyagi said the suspect took the driver’s seat while he sat next to him. “He wanted to go on a long drive... but I refused. We had travelled around five kilometres when the suspect said he was satisfied with the vehicle and wanted to fix the deal for ₹6 lakh. He stopped the SUV in Noida Sector 110 and asked me to get down, so that he could make an advance payment of ₹10,000. I believed him and got down from the vehicle. The suspect pressed on the accelerator and fled the spot,” said Tyagi.

The complainant said he tried to contact the person but his mobile number was switched off. He then dialled 112 and informed police.

Sarita Malik, sub-inspector and in-charge of Sector 110 check post, said a police team soon started chasing the suspect after getting information. However, by then, the suspect had fled the spot. A case was registered against the suspect under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC.

“We scanned multiple CCTV cameras along the route and arrested the suspect on Tuesday evening from Gejha village in Noida’s Sector 93. The suspect was identified as Nitesh Bharadwaj, a resident of Noida’s Sector 168. During interrogation, he said he was jobless and hence, committed the crime,” Malik said. Police have seized the SUV from the suspect, who was produced in court and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.