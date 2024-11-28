Noida News Live Today November 28, 2024 : Noida authority plans industrial sectors, eyes 25ha land

Live
Noida LIVE: Noida authority plans industrial sectors, eyes 25ha land
- While Noida authority already has some of the land in its possession, the remaining will be bought from farmers, officials said
Nov 28, 2024 6:19 AM IST
Noida LIVE: Greater Noida to get new e-waste management plant
- As part of its revenue model, Greater Noida authority plans to partially cover operational costs through the sale of recycled materials
