Noida: One more arrested in gold theft case

Noida: Police on Tuesday arrested a person in connection with the case of theft of gold bars and cash worth ₹40 crore from a flat in Greater Noida. Police said that the suspect, Pradeep, worked as a driver for the family of advocate Kislay Panday who earlier allegedly lived in the apartment.

With Tuesday’s arrest, as many as seven persons have been arrested so far in the case, police said, adding that the mastermind in the case, Gopal, and his three accomplices are still at large. On Sunday, police had served a notice to the lawyer and his parents to join the investigation in the case.

Police said that Pradeep knew Gopal and had shared the information of the gold consignment to him.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said that Pradeep had worked for Panday’s family till January 2021. “Pradeep’s interrogation revealed that his brother was known to the mastermind Gopal. Later Gopal and Pradeep also became friends. Pradeep had leaked the information of gold consignment to Gopal, who conducted the theft with other accomplices,” he said.

According to police, Pradeep had received ₹5 lakh as his share from the stolen valuables. Police have recovered ₹1 lakh, two gold rings and one gold chain from his possession. Police had earlier said that the gold and cash belonged to advocate Panday, who completely denied having anything to do with the valuables.

Meanwhile, police said that Panday has moved the Allahabad high court against the development. “The high court on Monday served the Noida police a notice in this case. We are going to reply to the notice in the court soon,” said the additional DCP.

Panday refused to divulge details about the writ petition in the high court in this case. “I will not comment on that at this stage,” he said. He also said that he has no information about Pradeep’s arrest, and reiterated that the stolen property does not belong to him.

The massive gold theft was unearthed on June 11 this year when the Sector 39 police first arrested two persons – Rajan Bhati and Arun alias Chatri – from Som Bazar in Noida. Police recovered some gold bars weighing one kilogram each from them, along with some cash. Based on information collected during their interrogation, four more suspects – Ajay Singh, Neeraj, Anil and Bittu Sharma – were arrested. In total, police recovered 13.09 kg gold and ₹57 lakh in cash from these six suspects.