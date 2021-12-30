Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Noida News
noida news

Noida: Parents demand closure of schools amid rising Covid-19 cases

Following an order issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, the district inspector of schools, Gautam Budh Nagar, issued directives to all schools in the district regarding the continuation of physical classes albeit with the stringent implementation of Covid safety protocols
Students taking lessons at a government school in Noida’s Sector 12 on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT photo)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:35 AM IST
ByAshni Dhaor

Citing the spread of the Covid-19 infection among school-going children in the light of the new Omicron variant, the All Noida School Parents Association (ANSPA) shot a letter to the district inspector of schools (DIOS), Gautam Budh Nagar, demanding closure of schools in the district.

Following an order issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, Gautam Budh Nagar DIOS Dharamvir Singh issued directives to all schools in the district regarding the continuation of physical classes albeit with the stringent implementation of Covid safety protocols.

Yatendra Kasana, president of ANSPA , said physical classes should be discontinued and schools should go back to holding online classes.

“Even the fully vaccinated individuals are at risk of contracting the Omicron variant of Covid-19, so how can parents take chances with the lives of their children, who are not vaccinated at all? We have written to the DIOS demanding closure of all schools and discontinuing physical classes amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the district. Once the children are vaccinated, we can think of sending them to school,” said Kasana.

When asked, the DIOS said that in the fresh guidelines issued by the state government, parents’ consent has been made mandatory for schools to call children for physical classes.

“This provision was not mandatory earlier. However, keeping in mind parents’ concerns, it has been issued as a directive to schools in the new guidelines. The new guidelines also direct schools to continue with a hybrid model of classes, wherein online classes need to be arranged for those children whose parents do not give consent for physical classes. This gives an option to the parents to decide whether or not they want to send their wards to schools,” said Singh.

Education experts said the hybrid model works for those students who cannot afford to continue online classes. “All through the pandemic, students from financially humble families had to struggle for online classes. The government’s decision to allow hybrid model of classes gives all students an option that is suitable for them,” said Aditi Basu Roy, principal of Grads International School, Greater Noida and president of All India School Principals Association, Gautam Budh Nagar.

