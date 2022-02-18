Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: Parthala flyover project to meet its June 23 deadline
noida news

Noida: Parthala flyover project to meet its June 23 deadline

The authority started work on the project on December 24, 2020, with an aim to provide seamless connectivity to commuters who travel between Noida and Greater Noida and face traffic congestion at the Parthala traffic intersection
A view of the Parthala flyover project under construction in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT photo)
A view of the Parthala flyover project under construction in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT photo)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 03:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByVinod Rajput

The Parthala flyover project is all set to be opened for the public by June 23 this year as the Noida Authority has put the project work on fast-track.

“We have directed the staff to expedite the work, so that the flyover is completed before the June 23 deadline and makes commuting convenient for thousands of people,” said Rajiv Tyagi, principal general manager of the Noida Authority.

The authority started work on the project on December 24, 2020, with an aim to provide seamless connectivity to commuters who travel between Noida and Greater Noida and face traffic congestion at the Parthala traffic intersection. “Once the flyover is operational, commuters will enjoy seamless travel from Noida or Delhi while on their way to Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Hapur, among other cities”, said an official.

The authority will spend 80.53 crore on the 697-metre long flyover.

The authority decided to build the flyover because around 18,000 motorists use the stretch during peak hours. A survey conducted by the authority’s traffic cell said that around 1.25 lakh commuters use the stretch daily and there is large-scale congestion at the Parthala Chowk, where the Master Plan-III road meets the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway.

“More than 50% work on the flyover project is completed. Once it is complete, the project will not only benefit the residents living in Sectors 70, 71, 116, 117, 118, 119, 120, 121 and 122 among others, but also those who pass through the stretch while on their way to nearby towns and cities,” said Tyagi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vinod Rajput

    Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out