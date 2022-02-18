Noida: Parthala flyover project to meet its June 23 deadline

The Parthala flyover project is all set to be opened for the public by June 23 this year as the Noida Authority has put the project work on fast-track.

“We have directed the staff to expedite the work, so that the flyover is completed before the June 23 deadline and makes commuting convenient for thousands of people,” said Rajiv Tyagi, principal general manager of the Noida Authority.

The authority started work on the project on December 24, 2020, with an aim to provide seamless connectivity to commuters who travel between Noida and Greater Noida and face traffic congestion at the Parthala traffic intersection. “Once the flyover is operational, commuters will enjoy seamless travel from Noida or Delhi while on their way to Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Hapur, among other cities”, said an official.

The authority will spend ₹80.53 crore on the 697-metre long flyover.

The authority decided to build the flyover because around 18,000 motorists use the stretch during peak hours. A survey conducted by the authority’s traffic cell said that around 1.25 lakh commuters use the stretch daily and there is large-scale congestion at the Parthala Chowk, where the Master Plan-III road meets the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway.

“More than 50% work on the flyover project is completed. Once it is complete, the project will not only benefit the residents living in Sectors 70, 71, 116, 117, 118, 119, 120, 121 and 122 among others, but also those who pass through the stretch while on their way to nearby towns and cities,” said Tyagi.

