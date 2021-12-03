Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: Penalties worth 70 lakh imposed since Grap came into effect on Oct 15
noida news

Noida: Penalties worth 70 lakh imposed since Grap came into effect on Oct 15

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has imposed penalties worth over ₹70 lakh for violation of pollution norms in Noida since October 15, the day when guidelines listed under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) for controlling pollution in the Delhi-NCR region was imposed
Noida, India - December 03, 2021: Vehicles ply on Sector 25 road on a hazy afternoon, in Noida, India, on Friday, December 03, 2021. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Published on Dec 03, 2021 11:46 PM IST
BySnehil Sinha

UPPCB officials said within NCR, steps are being taken to control local sources of pollution, such as vehicular pollution, road dust and pollution arising from construction-related activities.

In the past six days alone, penalty to the tune of 37 lakh have been imposed on 72 individuals and establishments for violation of pollution norms. Most of these are for construction and road dust, while some are also for operation of diesel generator (DG) sets.

“Since construction activities has been banned for now, most large projects are complying with the norms and have stopped work. However, there are still small plot owners who are continuing construction activities in the city. We have flying squads and teams in the field who are checking for such cases daily,” said Praveen Kumar, regional officer, UPPCB, Noida.

He added there are instances of contractors of the Noida authority who are found not taking measures to control dust at their construction sites--- either by not keeping the construction material covered or not ensuring that the construction and demolition waste is disposed properly.

“In some cases, we have penalised the contractors while in others, we have made the contractor pick up the waste from roadside and get it disposed at the designated site. We have also asked the Noida authority to carry out mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling along with the use of mist guns. We have asked the authority to sprinkle water regularly in some places where manual sweeping is done,” added Kumar.

Additionally, the traffic police and the RTO have been asked to deploy more personnel in traffic prone areas to ensure vehicular movement does not stop and the traffic congestion does not aggravate the pollution levels in the area.

