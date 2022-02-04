Noida police arrest four members of auto lifters’ gang

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Wednesday night arrested four members of an auto lifters’ gang and recovered dismantled parts of several stolen vehicles from their godown in Delhi. Police said that the suspects would also use a crane to tow away the stolen vehicles and produce forged documents to escape police checking.

Amit Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that police received information about the suspects’ movement in a Hyundai Santro car near Alpha Commercial Belt in Greater Noida. “A police team from Beta 2 police station stopped the car for checking. The two occupants travelling in the car failed to produce the vehicle’s registration papers. We found a countrymade gun and two live cartridges from their possession,” he said.

The duo was identified as Yasin Khan, 30, a resident of Ecotech 3 in Greater Noida, and Nazrul Hasan, 35, a resident of Mamura village in Noida Phase 3.

During interrogation, the two suspects said that they were members of a gang and also revealed the names of two other members who were hiding in Delhi, police said, adding that the police team then conducted raids and arrested the two other members -- godown owner Hardeep Singh Oberoi, 40, of Paschim Vihar in Delhi and Lal Bahadur, 32, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi.

“The police team conducted a search at the Oberoi’s godown in Najafgarh, Delhi, and recovered a number of vehicles’ dismantled parts, including 50 tyres, 12 car boots, seven chassis, five CNG cylinders and six registration number plates. Police also recovered two instruments to break vehicle’s locks, seven registration certificates, four driving licences, and ₹2.80 lakh cash, among others,” said Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Beta 2 police station.

The SHO said that police also recovered a crane from Lal Bahadur’s possession.

The DCP said a person named Dushyant Chauhan, 35, a resident of Barolla village in Noida’s Sector 49, is the mastermind of this gang and is at large.

“The suspects used to roam in Noida and Greater Noida to conduct recce of parked vehicles. Hasan used to steal a car and park it in Khan’s garage in Sector 122. Khan’s role was to hide the stolen vehicle for a few days. From there, Bahadur used to bring his crane and tow away the vehicle to Oberoi’s godown in Delhi for dismantling. Chauhan was involved in managing forged papers of the stolen vehicle and handed them over to Bahadur to produce in case the police stopped him for checking,” the DCP said.

Police said the suspects used to swiftly dismantle the vehicles and sold the parts to car repairing shops at cheap rates in Mayapuri, Delhi. Police have connected 26 cases of vehicle theft to this gang. The gang might have stolen over 50 cars in the last one year, said the officials, adding that the four suspects were produced in court on Thursday that sent them to judicial custody.