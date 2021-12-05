Noida: Police arrest four men with drug, cannabis, liquor during checking drive

Dadri police arrested three people with 600 tablets of a drug, 1kg of cannabis and 27 bottles of liquor during a checking drive on Sunday.

The suspects were identified as Sonu Bhati (25), Rahul Kumar (26), and Vinay Sahni (24)--all residents of Gadhi village in Dadri.

Pradeep Tripathi, station house officer (SHO) of Dadri police station, said the suspects used to roam in the neighbourhood and sell the drugs and liquor to locals. “The police received information about the movement of three suspects on a motorcycle. A police team reached Gadhpura village and stopped them for checking. The police team then found the drugs and the liquor bottles in their possession,” said Tripathi.

A case has been registered against the suspects under Sections 8, 20 and 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. “The suspects will be produced in court and sent to judicial custody on Monday,” he said.

In a separate case, a 25-year-old man was arrested after he was found with 250gm of cannabis in Noida’s Sector 75 on Sunday. The suspect was identified as Saurabh Singh, a resident of Mohan Nagar in Ghaziabad.

Vinod Kumar, SHO of Sector 49 police station, said police received information about the suspect’s movement near a shopping mall in Sector 75.

“A police team conducted a search and found 250gm of cannabis on him. The suspect revealed he used to contact people through social media and then sell the narcotic products to them,” he said.

A case has been registered against him under Sections 8 and 20 of NDPS Act. Kumar said the suspect will be sent to judicial custody on Monday.