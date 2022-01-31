Noida police arrest two for murdering Dadri resident

Gautam Budh Nagar police on Saturday arrested two people for allegedly murdering a resident of Dadri. Police said the suspects took the victim to Meerut on the pretext of getting him a job but later killed him with the motive of stealing his money.

According to police, the deceased, 40-year-old Aslam (identified by his first name), ran a hardware shop in Green Park colony in Dadri. On January 19, his wife Sahina gave a written complaint to Badalpur police saying that Aslam was missing since January 12.

“As per the complaint, Aslam called Sahina on January 12 from his shop saying that he is going to look for another job and will come home late. However, he did not return and his mobile was switched off, following which his family members filed a missing complaint,” said Dinesh Kumar, station house officer at Badalpur police station.

During investigation, police found CCTV footage from the area near Aslam’s shop and found Aslam leaving the place on a two-wheeler with his acquaintance Vinesh (47), a resident of Chapraula village in Dadri.

“When Vinesh was questioned, he said he dropped Aslam in Ghaziabad’s Lal Kuan on January 12 and was not in touch with him since then. Vinesh was let go after questioning. However, after further investigation and electronic surveillance, we suspected Vinesh’s role and called him again for questioning on January 28,” said Kumar.

Vinesh confessed to the police that he took Aslam to Meerut on his scooter on the pretext of getting him a high paying job there. On the way, Vinesh also picked his friend Rajesh Kumar (30) from Partapur in Meerut, where he was working as a security guard at an under construction Metro project.

“Both the accused knew that Aslam had recently taken a loan of ₹5 lakh from the bank. They knew about his bank account, which was linked to his mobile phone. With the motive of transferring the loan amount to their own accounts, Vinesh and Rajesh hatched a conspiracy to kill Aslam and then use his mobile to transfer the money. On the night of January 12, they killed Aslam and buried his body at an isolated area in Meerut. However, they could not transfer the money from his account,” said the police officer.

After interrogating Vinesh, police also picked Rajesh from his residence in Meerut. On Saturday, Aslam’s body was recovered from the spot where the accused had buried his body and handed it over to his family after post mortem.

Vinesh and Rajesh have been booked for murder and under relevant sections of the IPC, said police.