Noida police head constable loses 2 lakh in online fraud

A 35-year-old head constable posted at Sector 24 police station lost ₹2 lakh after he downloaded a remote device control app on his mobile phone, police said on Saturday.

Complainant Devesh Kumar Upadhyay, a resident of Sector 24, said that he lost his debit card on February 15, 2022. “On the same day, I called on the bank’s customer care number and asked the executive to block the card,” he said.

Upadhyay said that soon he got a call from an unknown number where the caller identified himself as a bank official. “The caller assured me that he would block the card and asked for some details. The suspect also asked me to download a mobile app,” he said.

Upadhyay said he believed the person and accordingly downloaded the mobile app. “As I downloaded the app, the suspect got an access to my phone and fraudulently withdrew ₹2 lakh in two transactions from my bank account,” he said.

Upadhyay then filed a police complaint at Sector 24 police station.

Gyan Singh, station house officer of Sector 24 police station, said a case was registered against an unknown person under Section 66-D of IT Act on February 16. “We have launched an investigation into the case. The cyber cell is also investigating the case and trying to trace the suspect through bank account details and mobile phone surveillance,” he said.

Meanwhile, police have advised people not to download suspicious mobile apps or click on unwanted links as this may lead to online frauds.