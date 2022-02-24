Noida police issue advisory for prevention of cybercrime

Police on Wednesday issued an advisory for the prevention of cybercrime, especially online financial fraud, stating people should not share personal information, including bank account details and card verification value (CVV) number, with anyone via call or messages. People should also avoid installing applications from unknown sources as anyone could then hack into their mobile phones, said police.

Baljeet Singh, inspector in-charge, cyber cell, Noida, said that sometimes scanning a QR code could also lead to financial fraud. “It is important for people to understand that a QR code is scanned when one has to send money. One does not need to scan a code to receive money,” he said.

Singh said that in many cases perpetrators use their victims’ bank account or debit/credit card details for online shopping on e-commerce websites. “In such cases, if we get complaints on time, we talk to these companies and put transactions/deliveries on hold. The money is then refunded to the victims’ accounts,” he said.

In some cases, perpetrators use their victims’ bank account or debit/credit card details to transfer money into their own bank accounts. “In these cases, we approach the banks and try to freeze the perpetrators’ accounts. The money is then returned to the victims through the court,” he said.

In February this year alone, Noida police managed to return ₹1.50 lakh to cyber fraud victims, including to one Shashank Tyagi, a resident of Sector 108, who filed a complaint on February 17, saying someone withdrew ₹36,000 from his bank account without his knowledge. The money was refunded after the cyber cell’s intervention.

Similarly, on February 21, Mohammad Imran, a resident of Sector 63, filed a complaint alleging someone fraudulently withdrew ₹17,292 from his bank account. “We intervened in time and refunded the money,” the cyber cell said.

On Wednesday, Bhavna Sharma, a resident of Sector 76, said that she was defrauded of ₹90,000 in a case of cyber fraud after posting an advertisement in an online marketplace to sell her used fridge. “I wanted to sell it for ₹15,000. In the evening I got a call from an unknown number. The person on the other end of the line said he was willing to buy the fridge. He said he had sent the money through a mobile app. I checked my phone but I did not get the money. The suspect then sent some QR codes and asked me to scan them. As soon as I scanned the codes, ₹90,000 was deducted from my bank account,” she said.

Sharma filed a complaint at the Noida cyber cell and demanded a swift investigation.

Police said that people can call 1930 to file a cyber fraud-related complaint, or visit www.cybercrime.gov.in, or walk into Noida’s cyber cell.