Noida police officials meet to discuss preparations for upcoming assembly polls

With the Election Commission of India issuing directions to the police to make arrangements for the assembly elections scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh next year, police commissioner of Gautam Budh Nagar Alok Singh on Thursday held a meeting with the officials to discuss the preparations for the upcoming assembly polls. The police have been told to launch a drive and keep a check on anti-social elements to ensure free and fair elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On Thursday, we held a meeting with the officials of Gautam Budh Nagar police and also with the police personnel from neighbouring districts and states to formulate a joint strategy on issues related to law and order ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

He said the police teams are conducting studies of vulnerable areas and also taking action against troublemakers. “We also arrested some anti-social elements from Khoda colony last week. Several suspects have also been booked under the Goonda Act. The police teams have been directed to check illegal liquor trade routes and also seize unauthorised weapons,” he said.

The commissioner further said that in the run-up to the elections, an extensive security plan is being prepared to arrest most-wanted criminals, proclaimed offenders and parole jumpers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gautam Budh Nagar has 1,567,617 registered voters in three assembly constituencies – Noida (having 664,837 voters), Dadri (565,682) and Jewar (337,098). Uttar Pradesh may go to polls in May next year.

There are 1,754 booths in the district, each hacing one booth-level officer. The district election department is also creating awareness and seeking people’s participation to update the electoral rolls with the names of new voters and removing names of those who have shifted. People who complete 18 years of age as on January 1, 2022, are eligible for enrolment as voters.