Noida police registered 12,609 cases in 2021, number of serious crimes drop

Gautam Budh Nagar police recorded 12,609 cases in 2021, around 3,500 more than the 9,130 cases registered the previous year, shows the annual crime data of the district police.

Though there is a significant rise in the total number of cases, which the police attribute to the challans that were issued last year for violating Covid norms,police said heinous crimes, such as dacoity, loot, murder, rape, etc, have gone down.

On January 13, 2020, the Uttar Pradesh government formed the commissionerate system of policing in Gautam Budh Nagar, which completed two years now. Commissioner of Gautam Budh Nagar police Alok Singh said the crimes have actually decreased.

“The rise in the total number of cases is because police had issued many challans and registered cases under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC for enforcement of Covid protocols in 2021,” said Singh.

He said the police have significantly controlled crimes in the district. “We also busted 32 organised gangs and arrested 311 people allegedly involved in them last year. The suspects involved in stealing laptops and mobile phones from parked cars were also arrested. There has been a check on serious crimes. Strict action was taken in cases of crime against women. The suspects were sent to jail and the police pursued the cases in court to ensure the accused was given strict punishment,” said the commissioner.

Serious crimes

The police recorded no FIR for dacoity and abduction, 52 for loot, 79 for murder, 125 for rioting, 143 for house-trespass, 41 for rape, and 110 for sexual harassment in 2021. Official data of 2020 shows two cases were registered for dacoity, 75 for loot, 81 for murder, 129 for rioting, 181 for house-trespass, two for kidnapping, 42 for rape, and 143 for sexual harassment.

An analysis of the data shows 2021’s crime records are similar to that of 2019, when there were no restrictions on movement and total 12,610 cases were registered. In 2018 and 2017, the police registered 10,048 and 9,929 cases respectively.

Gangster Act

In 2020, the police registered 47 FIRs under the Gangster Act and arrested 194 people, against last year’s 149 arrests in 31 cases. The police registered a total of 78 cases against 343 people under the Gangster Act since the commissionerate system came into effect. The police also seized properties worth crores of rupees of the suspects in two years.

Encounters

While 252 suspects were arrested in 140 encounters in 2020, 211 arrests were made in 86 encounters last year, shows police data. The police said most of these suspects were involved in street crimes, such as looting, snatching, robbing people after offering lift in their cars, etc. The police commissioner said sometimes when the suspects resist arrest and open fire at the police team, this results in exchange of fire and encounters.

Vehicle thefts

Vehicle theft is also a serious problem in Gautam Budh Nagar as about four vehicles get stolen every day on average. The police said in 2021, 1,259 cases of vehicle thefts were registered, of which 816 vehicles were recovered. In 2020, total 1,219 vehicles were stolen from Gautam Budh Nagar and the police managed to recover 841 vehicles. The police advised people to observe precaution and park their vehicles in authorised parking zones and also install high-security registrations plates for safety.

Organised gangs

The police busted 32 gangs and arrested 311 suspects in 2021 against 17 such organised gangs and 507 arrests in 2020. The gang members were involved in exam paper solving, auto lifting, stealing valuables from parked car, running fake call centres, etc.

Cybercrime

The police also registered some cases of cyber crimes but such data was not provided separately. The commissioner said the police solved several cases of cyber crime and also managed to return ₹1.7 crore to the complainants after timely intervention. The commissioner said cybercrime is an important issue and the police will create more awareness.

He advised people not to click on unsolicited links on mobile phones. “People should not share any personal information with any caller, who asks for registration for Covid vaccine or booster doze on the phone as they may steal the details and withdraw money fraudulently,” he said.

Dial 112 response

The Noida police said that the district’s 112 helpline has bagged first position six times in a row in UP for swift response. In December 2021, the Noida’s 112 helpline received 12,006 calls and the police response vehicle (PRVs) reached the spot in 6:09 minuets in urban areas and 7:58 minutes in rural areas on average, shows police data.

Police priority

The Gautam Budh Nagar police said now, their priority is to ensure the elections are conducted smoothly and also ensure compliance to social distancing norms to check the spread of Covid-19. Providing security to the Jewar airport is also on the priority list. Singh said the department is also setting up a special cell, which will be trained to diffuse terror modules and other such activities.

What resident says

K K Jain, secretary general of Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Association said the crimes in Noida have decreased after the commissionerate system came into effect. “The police now frequently hold meetings with us and take security measures accordingly. Some gangs have been busted last year and as a result of it, we see fewer complaints of thefts and robberies coming from the sectors. We feel that the police should expedite the verification process of tenants and domestic helps. They have an online process but it is not smooth,” he said.