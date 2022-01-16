Noida records 1,873 fresh Covid cases, tally of active infections reaches 12,526

Gautam Budh Nagar reported 1,873 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally of active infections to 12,526, said the district health department.

Nearly 15,000 fresh cases have been added in the district during January so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The district has been recording an increase in the number of recoveries as 1,051 people turned Covid negative on Saturday. Meanwhile, of the total active cases, 129 patients were in hospital, though none was in critical condition, officials said.

The district magistrate (DM) on Friday extended the restrictions, which were imposed by the state till January 15 in districts with more than 1,000 Covid cases. The restrictions include closure of all schools till Class 10, closure of swimming pools, gyms and water parks; and restaurants, food joints and cinema halls to allow 50% of their capacity.

The move comes even as several officials on election duty have tested Covid positive. After SDM Dadri turned positive last week, two other assistant returning officers are Covid positive now. Several ground officials are also Covid positive as of now. However, officials said that there were plans in place to replace such officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have enough staff as backup for the Covid positive officials. Besides, the polling date is still about a month from now. Since most officials have mild symptoms, they will recover by then. Many of our officials are working from home even after testing positive,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate.

Meanwhile, the district has completed vaccinating around 93% of its second dose beneficiaries and almost 50% of the 15-17 age group. Officials said that 100% of both categories will be achieved within a week.

“We are hoping that the vaccination of the second dose as well as the 15-17 age group will be completed within a week. We just request that all those who are due for their second dose should get it without delay,” said Dr Amit Vikram, district immunisation officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So far, 3,522,000 vaccine doses have been administered to the beneficiaries in the district. This includes 2,066,000 first dose, 1,444,000 second dose and 10,571 precautionary dose. It also includes nearly 54,000 doses given in the 15-17 age group.