Noida reports 28 fresh coronavirus cases in a day, highest in past six months

Gautam Budh Nagar reported 28 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, taking the total active caseload to 82 -- highest since June first week, when 30 cases were reported, said the health department.

The district now has the highest number of active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, and all the patients -- who have mild symptoms -- are in home isolation. 141 cases of coronavirus have been reported during December alone, which is more than double the number of cases (61) reported in November.

Health officials said that all the fresh Covid cases were reported during random sampling, surveillance and screening at hospitals, with no international travellers among them.

“Districts like Noida and Ghaziabad are closer to Delhi, and therefore, more people are vulnerable to get infected. However, it is not a matter of concern yet. The number of Covid cases are increasing everywhere across the country, but the positivity rate in the district is still low. People only need to ensure that they follow Covid protocols properly,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer (CMO).

He also said that about half the people who tested positive on Tuesday were domestic travellers, and may have got infected during travel. All the patients are asymptomatic and are in home isolation.

Cases have been consistently reducing since June. 51 cases were reported in August, which reduced to 48 in September, 43 in October, and again increased to 61 in November.

District officials said that “testing has been increased” to track and treat the patients at the earliest. “It is a good thing that most of the patients are asymptomatic. They are in isolation. The same strategy will continue... With the New Year’s Day around the corner, ensuring Covid protocols is a challenge. We hope there is self-regulation among the people. Also, strict enforcement is in place in case of violations,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate.

He said that the health department officials have been asked to increase random testing and contact tracing of the positive cases.