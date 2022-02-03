Noida reports 295 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death

Gautam Budh Nagar reported one more Covid-19 death on Wednesday, taking the district’s toll to 485, according to the official data.

The district reported Covid-19 deaths for the eleventh consecutive day. In a span of 11 days from January 23 and February 2, Gautam Budh Nagar saw 15 fatalities.

The district also reported 295 new Covid-19 infections and 686 recoveries on Wednesday, taking active cases to 2,284. While the daily case numbers are marginally higher than the 287 cases reported a day ago, the recoveries are also fewer, compared to 708 on Tuesday. However, health officials said that these numbers were not significant and slight increase in daily numbers may not be a trend.

The patient who died was an 84-year-old woman and she was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and seizures. She was admitted to a private hospital for the past 22 days and was diagnosed with Covid-19 recently.

Meanwhile, district administration officials said that restrictive measures in Noida are likely to be removed soon as cases are on a downward trend.

“The state government order applies to all districts with over 1,000 active cases. However, our caseload is consistently reducing and we will hopefully be removing all restrictions within a few days,” said Suhas LY, the district magistrate.

The restrictions include closure of all schools till Class 10, swimming pools, gyms and water parks. Restaurants, food joints and cinema halls are instructed to allow 50% of their capacity.

In January, Gautam Budh Nagar district reported 31,371 Covid-19 cases and Noida alone saw 16 deaths. Incidentally, the cases in last month were more than one-and-a half times the total number of cases reported in May last year during the peak of the second wave, when there were 18,729 cases.

On a brighter note, the positivity rate has also reduced to 7% from 10% a week ago. The positivity rate was as high as 40% around a fortnight back. Over 3,500 daily tests are also being conducted in the district.