Noida reports 364 new Covid cases, least since January 4

Gautam Budh Nagar on Sunday reported 364 new Covid-19 cases, taking the active caseload to 3,173 in the district, according to the state health bulletin. This is the lowest daily count since January 4 when the district had reported 140 cases.

On Sunday, Gautam Budh Nagar also reported one death due to Covid-19, taking the district’s toll to 480, which included 13 deaths reported in the district this month so far.

The test positivity rate also reduced to 8.84% on Sunday from 10% two days ago. Over 3,500 tests are being done daily in the district now, officials from the district health department said, adding that the reduced positivity rate shows that the infection rate has reduced considerably in the district.

According to the officials, the patient who died on Sunday was a 45-year-old male suffering from comorbidities such as tuberculosis (TB), chronic liver disease and hypertension. “He was admitted to the Noida Covid Hospital on January 26 and died on January 28 due to cardiopulmonary arrest,” said a senior health official.

This is the third death due to Covid-19 involving TB patients in the district this month.

Experts say that during the third wave there has been an increase in the number of TB patients getting affected by Covid-19.

“Covid impacts the lungs severely and cough is one of the most common symptoms. It is also a common symptom for TB, especially if the cough lasts for more than two weeks. Since TB patients are already immunocompromised, there are higher chances of getting infected. So, it is important for such patients to remain cautious,” said Dr DK Gupta, chairman, Felix hospital.

Dr Rakesh Gupta, director, Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida, said that irregular treatment regime for TB patients for over a year now may also be a reason for increased infections. “With the entire health care system being occupied with Covid management, treatment and regular medicine distribution for tuberculosis patients have been somewhat neglected. This has been the case for several other chronic diseases as well, but for TB treatment to work, regularity is important. So, it is possible that such patients are more compromised,” Gupta said.

With regards to the Covid-19 vaccine, the district has administered about 3,671,000 doses so far which include 2,132,000 first doses, 1,511,000 second doses and over 28,000 precautionary doses. Over 75,000 children in the 15-18 age group have also been vaccinated, the data shows.