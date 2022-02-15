Noida reports Covid-19 death after over a week

Gautam Budh Nagar on Tuesday reported a death due to Covid-19 for the first time in the past eight days, according to the data from the district health department. The last time when the district had recorded a Covid-related death was on February 7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The patient who died on Tuesday was a 76-year-old woman who was admitted to a private hospital in Greater Noida with gastrointestinal bleeding on February 11, officials said, adding that she tested positive during the screening at the time of admission. She was also a patient of hepatitis C and hypertension, the officials said.

A total of 489 Covid-19 deaths have taken place in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Meanwhile, daily cases continued to reduce in the district, which reported 70 new cases on Tuesday while active cases reduced to 629, the data shows. So far, the total 97,368 cases have been reported in the district.

“The test positivity rate now is around 2%, even when we are continuing to do over 3,000 tests daily. Most of the deaths have been in cases with other health issues where Covid was an accidental finding,” said Dr Manoj Kushwaha, district surveillance officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the officials said that Gautam Budh Nagar will achieve 100% vaccination coverage in a day or two, as the district needs just about 8,000 shots of the second dose to achieve the target. By Wednesday evening, 3,796,107 doses were given in Gautam Budh Nagar, which included 2,170,502 first doses, 1,584,346 second doses and 41,259 precautionary doses.

While the first dose coverage in the district is nearly 140%, the second dose coverage has reached 99%, as per the data. An estimated 1,592,648 adults are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination in the district.

“We hope that we will achieve full vaccination by Wednesday or Thursday. Now, we have also started routine immunisation,” said Dr Sunil Dohare, district immunisation officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The health department has already held vaccination camps in over 30 high-rise societies so far. According to Dr Dohare, the health department is now holding camps at five to seven societies in Noida and two-three societies in Greater Noida West every day.