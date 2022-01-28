Noida reports two more Covid-19 deaths for second day in row

Gautam Budh Nagar on Thursday reported two more deaths due to Covid-19 for the second consecutive day.

With seven deaths being reported in January, Covid-19 casualties is also at its highest mark in the last seven months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to health officials, both the patients were senior citizens and were undergoing treatment due to prior ailments and were diagnosed with Covid-19 only during their hospital stay.

The first victim, a 61-year-old man, was a patient of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a lung ailment. He was also suffering from kidney disease and was admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) on January 14 and died after four days.

The second patient was admitted to a private hospital due to several age-related complications. The 80-year-old man was a patient of kidney disease, diabetes, prostate ailments and had also suffered a heart attack. Health officials said that he was admitted to the ICU on January 13 and was Covid-19 negative during hospitalisation. He tested positive on January 20, during routine tests and died four days later.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Manoj Kushwaha, the district surveillance officer said, “Unlike in the second wave, when we had several cases of positive patients getting admitted, this time Covid-19 has been an accidental finding in most of our patients. People are visiting hospitals for other reasons and are testing positive after screening or during their hospital stay.”

A total of 534 cases were reported in Gautam Budh Nagar in the last 24 hours and 1,176 people recovered from the virus. On a brighter note, active cases stand at 4,529 and are below 5,000 for the first time since January 10. The positivity rate is also on a gradual dip and stood at 21% on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, the district has reported 93,053 cases, while 18,89,958 tests have been conducted till date.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}