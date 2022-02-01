Noida reports two more deaths, 287 new Covid-19 cases

Two more deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in Gautam Budh Nagar on Tuesday, taking the district’s toll to 484, according to the state health bulletin. Between January 23 and February 1, 14 fatalities have been reported, the data shows.

Gautam Budh Nagar also reported 287 new cases and 708 recoveries on Tuesday, taking active case count to 2,669.

According to officials from the district health department, both patients whose deaths were reported on Tuesday were women with comorbidities and were admitted to private hospitals. One of the patients, 32, had ovarian cancer and was brought to the hospital after she started feeling unwell, the officials said, adding that she was tested during admission and found Covid positive. The second patient, 57, who had a kidney disease, was hospitalized for 14 days and was infected at the hospital during treatment.

District surveillance officer Dr Manoj Kushwaha said, “Mortality is seen only in those cases involving patients with comorbid conditions. Most of the deaths this month are related to patients who came to the hospital with other disease and Covid was an accidental finding during admission or while being treated.”

The test positivity rate has also reduced to 7% from 10% a week ago, which was over 40% till two weeks ago, the officials said, adding that over 3,500 tests a day are being done in the district.