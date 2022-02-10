Noida: Resident bodies to encourage people to vote

From arranging rickshaws to issuing contact list of volunteers, apartment owners’ associations (AOA) in Gautam Budh Nagar will be aiding residents in their respective sectors to go out and vote on Thursday, when polling under the first phase of the seven phase assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In sectors 74,75,76,79, 119 and 120, over 25 society AOAs will be running e-rickshaws from the apartment complexes to the polling booths for the convenience of residents. The polling stations for these societies are in Sorkha village, Sector 116, Sector 50 and Sector 119 -- all of them about 1.5-2km away from the housing societies. Each of the societies have over 3,000 residents living there.

“Since each society has a large number of people, free e-rickshaw service has been put in place for the benefit of residents. Three e-rickshaws will be stationed at Prateek Wisteria apartments in Sector 77 while two have been arranged at Elite Homes. In Sector 75, e-rickshaws are being arranged by three societies,” said Amit Gupta, President of Prateek Wisteria AOA in Sector 77.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At 25 high-rise societies in sectors 77, 75, 74 and 116, the contact numbers of volunteers have been shared with residents in case they need help finding booths or getting voting slips.

Sachin Goyal, vice-president of Noida Federation of Apartment Owners’ Association (NOFAA), said, “The 25 volunteers in these 25 societies have the Election Commission of India’s voter helpline mobile applications downloaded on their phones. Through that, we can search for voter data using the name given on the voter ID card. Not all residents are aware of this facility, hence we have deployed volunteers to help voters,” said Goyal.

Rajiva Singh, president of NOFAA, said the AOAs aim to create voting awareness and thereby increase voter turnout, which has historically been low in the urban segments of Gautam Budh Nagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have had various meetings with the district administration and the low voter turnout of Noida has been a major concern. Hence, we took it as our duty to raise voter awareness. In the last two weeks, digital flyers and outreach programmes were carried out in societies to urge residents to step out and vote,” said Singh.

Overall voter turnout in Noida has been low in several elections in the past, followed by Dadri and Jewar, respectively. In 2017, the voter turnout was 48.57% in Noida, 60.13% in Dadri and 65.46% in Jewar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON