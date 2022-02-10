Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: Resident bodies to encourage people to vote
noida news

Noida: Resident bodies to encourage people to vote

From arranging rickshaws to issuing contact list of volunteers, apartment owners’ associations (AOA) in Gautam Budh Nagar will be aiding residents in their respective sectors to go out and vote on Thursday
A view of a polling station at Sector 27 in Noida on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh /HT)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 02:05 AM IST
ByAshni Dhaor

From arranging rickshaws to issuing contact list of volunteers, apartment owners’ associations (AOA) in Gautam Budh Nagar will be aiding residents in their respective sectors to go out and vote on Thursday, when polling under the first phase of the seven phase assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held.

In sectors 74,75,76,79, 119 and 120, over 25 society AOAs will be running e-rickshaws from the apartment complexes to the polling booths for the convenience of residents. The polling stations for these societies are in Sorkha village, Sector 116, Sector 50 and Sector 119 -- all of them about 1.5-2km away from the housing societies. Each of the societies have over 3,000 residents living there.

“Since each society has a large number of people, free e-rickshaw service has been put in place for the benefit of residents. Three e-rickshaws will be stationed at Prateek Wisteria apartments in Sector 77 while two have been arranged at Elite Homes. In Sector 75, e-rickshaws are being arranged by three societies,” said Amit Gupta, President of Prateek Wisteria AOA in Sector 77.

RELATED STORIES

At 25 high-rise societies in sectors 77, 75, 74 and 116, the contact numbers of volunteers have been shared with residents in case they need help finding booths or getting voting slips.

Sachin Goyal, vice-president of Noida Federation of Apartment Owners’ Association (NOFAA), said, “The 25 volunteers in these 25 societies have the Election Commission of India’s voter helpline mobile applications downloaded on their phones. Through that, we can search for voter data using the name given on the voter ID card. Not all residents are aware of this facility, hence we have deployed volunteers to help voters,” said Goyal.

Rajiva Singh, president of NOFAA, said the AOAs aim to create voting awareness and thereby increase voter turnout, which has historically been low in the urban segments of Gautam Budh Nagar.

“We have had various meetings with the district administration and the low voter turnout of Noida has been a major concern. Hence, we took it as our duty to raise voter awareness. In the last two weeks, digital flyers and outreach programmes were carried out in societies to urge residents to step out and vote,” said Singh.

Overall voter turnout in Noida has been low in several elections in the past, followed by Dadri and Jewar, respectively. In 2017, the voter turnout was 48.57% in Noida, 60.13% in Dadri and 65.46% in Jewar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ashni Dhaor

Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since. ...view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Valentine's Week 2022
India vs West Indies
Happy Chocolate Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP