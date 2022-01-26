Noida resident duped of 1.6 lakh on pretext of escort service job

A 25-year-old man was allegedly duped of ₹1.6 lakh on the pretext of a job in an escort service company in the city.

The man, a resident of Noida’s Sector 49, filed a complaint at Sector 49 police station on Monday. In the FIR, he stated that he received a call from an unknown number for a job last week. “The caller told me about a job of a male escort. The suspect asked for ₹1,150 as registration fee. I paid the fee online. However, on the pretext of facilitating various processes, the suspect cheated me of ₹1.6 lakh,” he said.

The victim said that he realised the fraud when the suspect demanded more money. “When I asked the person to return my money, he told me to further make a payment of ₹30,499 and then he would return the money,” he said.

Anjani Kumar Singh, SHO of Sector 49 police station, said that the complainant, a graduate, has been looking for a job for some time. “He posted his resume at some job sites. Primary investigation shows that the suspect had found his information online and called him,” he said.

“We registered a case against an unknown person under Section 420 (cheating) and Section 66-D of IT Act on Monday. We are scanning the transaction details and the call records to arrest the suspect involved in the racket,” the SHO said.

