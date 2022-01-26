Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida resident duped of 1.6 lakh on pretext of escort service job
noida news

Noida resident duped of 1.6 lakh on pretext of escort service job

A 25-year-old man was allegedly duped of ₹1.6 lakh on the pretext of a job in an escort service company in the city
(Representational image)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 25-year-old man was allegedly duped of 1.6 lakh on the pretext of a job in an escort service company in the city.

The man, a resident of Noida’s Sector 49, filed a complaint at Sector 49 police station on Monday. In the FIR, he stated that he received a call from an unknown number for a job last week. “The caller told me about a job of a male escort. The suspect asked for 1,150 as registration fee. I paid the fee online. However, on the pretext of facilitating various processes, the suspect cheated me of 1.6 lakh,” he said.

The victim said that he realised the fraud when the suspect demanded more money. “When I asked the person to return my money, he told me to further make a payment of 30,499 and then he would return the money,” he said.

Anjani Kumar Singh, SHO of Sector 49 police station, said that the complainant, a graduate, has been looking for a job for some time. “He posted his resume at some job sites. Primary investigation shows that the suspect had found his information online and called him,” he said.

“We registered a case against an unknown person under Section 420 (cheating) and Section 66-D of IT Act on Monday. We are scanning the transaction details and the call records to arrest the suspect involved in the racket,” the SHO said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid-19 review meet
Republic Day
National Voters' Day today
National Tourism Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP