Noida: Residents want Dadri candidates to resolve homebuyer issues

Residents of sectors 137, 143 and 168 in Dadri assembly constituency are hoping that candidates will take a serious note of their issues--delay in registry and possession of flats and absence of basic amenities in their area. Both these issues, they said, have been left to grow in magnitude over the years, despite them complaining to authorities several times.

Of the 605,431 registered voters in Dadri, an estimated 100,000 voters live in these sectors of Noida. Located along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, these sectors comprise eight to 10 towering high-rise complexes, each housing around 1,500 flats on average. However, according to residents, only 70% of each complex is occupied. The remaining homebuyers are struggling with either getting possession or executing registry, and in some cases, their homes have not even been constructed completely.

According to col (retd) Ramesh Gautam, zonal general secretary of Noida Federation of Apartment Owners’ Association (NOFAA), the key demand of residents is the resolution of homebuyer issues.

“The high-rise societies in sectors 137, 143 and 168 look fancy, but most of them are only 70% to 80% complete. Homebuyers have moved in there as they have invested their hard-earned money, but over 30,000 people are still struggling with the registry of flats,” he said.

Residents said they are struggling so much that around 1,000 homebuyers of Logix Blossom Greens in Sector 143 have decided to boycott the elections altogether, claiming that their MLA Tejpal Nagar, who is contesting this time as well on a BJP ticket from Dadri, was unwilling to help them.

Dadri, in Gautam Budh Nagar district, will go to polls in the first phase of the seven-phase UP assembly election on February 10.

“We started the “no registry, no vote” protest as we feel cheated by not just the builders but also by the authorities as well as our local representatives,” said Sudhanshu Hajela, president of Blossom Greens Social Welfare Society. The project was supposed to have 2,500 flats, but only about 900 flats have been completed, of which 700 are currently occupied.

He added that the society does not have electricity connection and residents are dependent on a power generator for over five years.

Sector 168 residents are facing similar issues, they said. “Only 80% of buildings in the eight societies in our sector have been completed, even though the date of delivery was years ago. The residents who have moved in are not legal owners of their homes unless their registries are done. That is also being delayed because the builders owe money to the authorities. What is the homebuyers’ fault?” said Gopal Tripathi, a resident of Paras Seasons in Sector 158. The society has 1,050 flats but only 800 are occupied.

Residents say the sectors lack basic amenities.

“Despite a population of almost 100,000, this part of Noida does not have a post office, a petrol pump or even a basic government health dispensary,” Gautam said.

According to Vishnu Saini, a resident of Supertech Ecociti in Sector 137, there are several security issues as well. “We have often hld meetings with authorities and police to install CCTV cameras in the sectors as chain snatching has become rampant. However, our local representative has not been able to help us in the matter,” he said.

Refuting the allegation, Nagar said, “I have often met homebuyers of sectors 137, 143 and 168 and spoken to the builders of some societies to help resolve their issues. I always endeavour to help the voters as much as I can,” said Nagar.

Meanwhile, candidates from opposition parties are also discussing homebuyers’ issues and promising to resolve them if voted to power.

Raj Kumar Bhati, Samajwadi Party’s Dadri candidate, said, “If we are voted to power, I will ensure that the homebuyers awaiting registry and possession are able to get their homes within six months of teh government swearing in.”

Congress’s Dadri candidate Deepak Bhati Chotiwala also said homebuyers’ issues are his priority. Last month, he also handed over a government affidavit of promises to homebuyers of the constituency. “I will take this matter to the highest authorities if I win these elections,” he said.

According to political analysts, the “no registry, no vote” campaign may not help the cause of voters. “If voters are unhappy with the representative in power, they should use the power of their vote to express their disappointment, instead of completely boycotting elections,” Dr Bhawna Sharma, assistant professor (political science), Amity University, Noida, said.

