Noida restaurants demand increased operating hours for New Year’s eve

After the election commission announced an extra hour for polling during the Uttar Pradesh elections early next year, the hospitality industry has demanded the same treatment for restaurants.

Owners of several restaurants in Noida said night curfews imposed by various states lead to restaurants suffering the heaviest losses. They said that if extra time can be given for polling, similar logic should work for restaurants.

“Just as cases started to increase, a night curfew was imposed. The food and beverage (F&B) sector, especially restaurants, are worst-affected, as most of our business comes from dinner meals, which reduces considerably if people have to leave by 10pm or 11pm. Shops can still work as they shut before the night curfew, but we face heavy losses. If extending timing while ensuring social distancing works for elections, it is only fair to allow the same for restaurants too,” said Varun Khera, head of the Noida chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI).

Restaurant owners also said that it is easier to ensure social distancing and follow other guidelines at restaurants than at an election rally or in queues for polling. “The F&B industry just recovered and learned how to deal with Covid-19. We comply with Covid-19 guidelines, but are still at the mercy of the government whereas this is not applicable to elections. That is just not fair. The government also needs to think about the economic aspects of such measures,” said Mainak Aggarwal, director, Feast & Fizzy Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

There are around 700 dine-in restaurants in Noida and Greater Noida. Owners said that they had only started seeing better business in the past three months. But the night curbs have spoiled all business that the restaurants could have seen during the Christmas and New Year’s festivities.

“I appreciate the decisions the government has taken to reduce infections, but if an extension of just two hours on New Year’s Eve can bring happiness to people who want to celebrate outside, we expect them to allow it, just like an exception for the election process. We are still complying with all the guidelines issued by the government and expect a small extension,” said Ajeet Sharma, owner, Time Machine, Noida.

Meanwhile, Noida traders have started promoting policies such as “no mask, no sale” and “no vaccine, no sale” in market areas. Trader organisations have asked shop owners to ensure that all customers wear masks at all times in the market. “We have also asked store owners to ask their customers to get their vaccine doses at the earliest. Some shops have already made it a policy to ensure that only those with masks enter shops and some others also give a mask to those who are not wearing one. Traders now realise that following Covid-19 protocols is extremely essential for safety as well as to ensure that there is no more lockdown that can hamper business,” said SK Jain, convener, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), and president of Sector 18 market association.

