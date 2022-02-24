Noida: Right wing groups protest over Bajrang Dal member’s murder in Karnataka

A group of people associated with some right wing organisations on Wednesday protested outside the office of district magistrate in Noida’s Sector 27 against the murder of a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal member in Karnataka on February 20. The protesters demanded strict punishment for the perpetrators of the crime and financial assistance to the kin of the deceased.

Harsha Nagraj, a Bajrang Dal activist, was stabbed to death by some people in Shivamogga, following which a violence had erupted in that city. The Karnataka police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder.

Uma Nandan Kaushik, zonal head, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Noida, said that some members of VHP and Bajrang Dal gathered at the former’s office in Sector 12 on Wednesday. “We held a meeting at our office and condemned the murder of Nagraj. We demand strict action against the perpetrators. We also demand compensation to the deceased’s kin and a government job to a family member,” he said.

The protesters later marched to the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate’s office to submit a memorandum. They also burnt an effigy of the perpetrators and blocked the road in protest.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said that the protesters blocked the road at DM Chowk in Sector 27 for around 30 minutes. “A police team soon reached the spot and pacified the protesters and cleared the road,” he said, adding that no police complaint was filed in this regard.

Ganga Kumar, convener, Bajrang Dal, Noida, said that Nagraj was murdered for comment on social media in support of hijab ban in Karnataka. “We demand the government to probe this case by a central investigating agency. We also demand safety and security of our members who live in sensitive areas. We have addressed the memorandum to the Union home minister,” he said.

District magistrate Suhas LY said a memorandum was received from the protesting members. “The Noida city magistrate has received the memorandum in this regard. The application will be forwarded to the government,” he said.