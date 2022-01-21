Noida school adjudged third in national level for best water mgmt practices

In the third National Water Awards announced by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, a private school in Noida secured the third position at the national level and the first position at the state level for being the best schools in protecting water resources.

Since 2018, the National Water Awards are being held to encourage and recognize individuals and organizations doing exemplary work in the field of water resources management. In the ‘Best School Award’ category announced on January 7, Amity International School, Noida shared the third position with Govt. Middle School, Manapet, Puducherry. The first position was secured by Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kaveripattinam, Tamil Nadu and the second position was secured by Amalorpavam Lourds Academy, Thiruvalluar, Puducherry.

Renu Singh, principal of Amity International School, Noida said, “The school runs a five-fold programme to educate students on how water is vital in our lives. We sensitise students about the impact of scarcity of water, empower them to learn to protect natural resources and encourage them to save at least one litre of water per day”.

The award included a cash price of ₹1 lakh and a trophy, along with citation. As part of the selection process, a team from state Jal Ministry visited the school for inspection of the campus.

“At an infrastructural level, the school has installed water-saving appliances. School roofs are used to collect rainwater using water storage tanks. Rainwater is used without treatment to irrigate the plants or to feed the flush tanks of toilets and bathrooms,” added Singh.

While India has more than 18% of the world’s population, it has only 4% of world’s renewable water resources, said an official statement from the ministry.

“It is in this backdrop that the National Water Awards (NWA) were instituted to recognize and encourage exemplary work and efforts made by States, Districts, individuals, organizations, etc across the country in attaining the government’s vision of a ‘Jal Samridh Bharat’,” said Union minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat while announcing the awards.