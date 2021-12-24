Noida second most polluted city as air quality hovers in severe zone

Even as Noida was one of the most polluted cities in the country on Thursday, around 60% of the complaints regarding air pollution remain unresolved in the city.

On Thursday, most cities in Delhi-NCR recorded “severe” air pollution levels. At 432, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of Noida was second only to Faridabad, which recorded an AQI reading of 452. Meanwhile, neighbouring Delhi recorded an AQI reading of 423, while Ghaziabad’s AQI reading was 411 and Greater Noida recorded 412. Gurugram recorded a marginally better AQI reading of 362, which is in the “very poor” category.

An AQI reading between 201 and 300 is considered “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s forecast, Noida’s air quality is likely to improve marginally but remain in the “very poor” category on December 24 and 25.

“The air quality is likely to improve significantly from December 27 onwards when AQI may reach ‘poor/moderate’ category. Partly cloudy sky with shallow to moderate fog in the morning will continue,” states the forecast.

Though poor air quality has been a constant concern every winter for the past few days, an RTI response on December 22 shows the seriousness of the departments in resolving air pollution issues. All air pollution-related complaints are recorded through the Sameer web application. According to the RTI response, 152 complaints were received through Sameer since August this year. Of these, just 62, or 40.7%, have been resolved so far. The number of complaints has increased as the winter months approached. There were two complaints in August, four in September, 15 in October and 131 in November.

“We keep registering our complaints along with pictures but action is taken only after several days. Most of these are complaints on which Noida authority is yet to take action but the response is much delayed. Meanwhile, the dust from these sites remains a health hazard for all residents in nearby areas. The problem is that while the authorities are aware of these pollution hotspots, no action is taken throughout the year to ensure that the issues are resolved,” said Amit Gupta, a resident of Sector 77 and the RTI applicant.

Another RTI filed by Gupta reveals that the staff at the Noida office of Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has been reducing over the past seven years. Since 2015, the number of UPPCB staff has reduced from 18 to eight. “With just eight staff and very little power, how will the UPPCB manage to monitor all pollution-related issues in the city? It is important to ensure adequate staff that can work on pollution-related matters throughout the year,” added Gupta.

Meanwhile, UPPCB officials said that most complaints received on the state portal are resolved by the respective departments. They added that around 400 complaints have been received this year, of which two are yet to be resolved.

“We inform the departments concerned as soon as we receive the complaint. The departments take action within a few days usually. However, shortage of manpower is a problem as we are unable to physically inspect every site in the complaint. The process takes time,” said Praveen Kumar, regional officer, UPPCB Noida.